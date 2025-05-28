Heather Kernahan

Hotwire global CEO Heather Kernahan, who has been in that position since 2021, is leaving the agency. Kernahan joined Eastwick (which was acquired by Hotwire in September 2016) as president in 2013, and subsequently served at Hotwire as president, North America & Australia and CEO, North America. She was previously director of global marketing at Emphase Energy and senior marketing manager, product and industry marketing at Autodesk. Among other positions, she has served as board chair of the PR Council, a member of the board of trustees at the Institute for Public Relations and is a limited partner at How Women Invest, a venture capital firm that connects high-potential female founders with financial backing. According to a statement from Hotwire, Kernahan is working with Hotwire’s parent company, Enero Group, to find a successor. “We’re grateful for the strong foundation Heather has built,” the statement said.

Jonathan Isaac

Digital Asset, developer of the Canton Network, an emerging infrastructure layer for financial markets, names Jonathan Isaac as CMO. Isaac was most recently CMO at CoinMarketCap, which provides information and data about cryptocurrencies. Before that, he was global head of brand & marketing at cryptocurrency platform Genmini, and has held senior strategy posts at The Barbarian Group and Digitas LBi. In his new post, Isaac will lead global marketing efforts across brand, product marketing, and communications, with a focus on growing awareness and adoption of the Canton Network. “He brings the expertise, energy, and creativity we need to take our story to the world and show why what we’ve built matter,’ said Digital Asset co-founder and CEO Yuval Rooz.

Warren Yancey

Persium Group, an advisory firm specializing in wealth management, exit planning for business owners, and retirement plan services, names Warren Yancey as head of marketing. Yancey joins the firm from Transamerica, where he most recently served as director of channel marketing. He was previously marketing director at insurance brokerage agency The Milner Group. At Persium, Yancey will lead the development and execution of the firm’s marketing strategy, with an emphasis on driving brand awareness and deepening engagement among clients and prospects. "Warren's experience, leadership, and results-driven approach make him a valuable addition to our team," said Persium Group CEO Stephen Griner.

Sara Yazdani

Creativ Company promotes Sara Yazdani to VP, PR & marketing partnerships. Before joining Creativ Company in 2023, Yazdani was a senior publicist at BIZ 3 Publicity. She previously served as senior manager, communications at the Recording Academy and has held partnership and brand management posts at The Walt Disney Company and PMK•BNC. In her new position, Yazdani will lead PR strategy for overall communications planning, awards, thought leadership, and events. She will also run day-to-day campaigns for the company’s roster of PR clients in media, entertainment, music, advertising and tech. “She has earned the respect of our media, entertainment, and technology clients with her forthright communication style, ability to connect clients to partnership opportunities, and deliver results with an agile team,” said Creativ Compay CEO and co-founder Wes Morton.