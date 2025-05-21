DGA Group forms a strategic alliance with Korean consulting firm LICA. The goal of the partnership is to help businesses engage across borders, navigate complex regulatory environments, and drive sustainable growth in new and emerging markets. It combines DGA Group’s global reach and functional expertise, such as in trade and defense industrial policy, with LICA’s in-depth industry knowledge and strong ties within Korea’s business and government sectors. “LICA is a leader in Korea on business strategy and international expansion advisory services, and we are excited to work together to provide clients with unparalleled access to international markets and regulatory expertise,” said DGA Group CEO Edward Reilly.

Notified launches Personalized Pitch—an offering that combines artificial intelligence with the input and oversight of PR pros to create and send tailored, 1:1 email pitches at scale based on a reporter’s beat, audience and past coverage. The offering, which is securely integrated with press release service GlobeNewswire, lets users provide pitch details, including topic, value, key points and quote. Personalized Pitch generates three drafts—each tailored to the journalist preferences and profile data. Users select and edit a preferred draft, then send it alongside a GlobeNewswire press release. “By combining AI-powered personalized pitching with our human-verified journalist database, we’re amplifying the human perspective to foster more meaningful media engagement while providing an all-in-one solution for modern communications teams,” said Notified chief operating officer Erik Carlson.

Franco is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. The certification follows the 2024 ownership transition of the firm from former chairman Dan Ponder to Franco CEO Tina Kozak, along with minority owners and agency executives Tina Benvenuti Sullivan and Nikki Little. This marks the first 100 percent female ownership group in the company’s 61-year history. “This milestone underscores the importance of inclusive entrepreneurship even in the face of persistent challenges,” said Kozak. “The certification will expand our capacity to contribute, connect and lead.”