FGS Global is negotiating a contract for marketing and communications strategy development and implementation with the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

The KKR unit has begun pitching the Persian Gulf state as a “global hub for entertainment, media, sports and culture.”

Scott Peltomaa, FGS associate director in Los Angeles, promoted an event held at Cipriani Bahrain last month. Hollywood celebrities (Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu) and the country’s royal family attended the session to highlight Bahrain’s position as a “rising star in global tourism and culture.”

Chase Laski, senior associate, delivered a similar pitch, saying Bahrain “is fast becoming a magnet for A-list talent, not just for leisure but also for business and creative opportunities.”

She noted that Amazon Prime featured Prince Nasser in an adventure documentary, “Beyond Borders with Bear Gryllis: Bahrain,’’ that showcased the country’s “stunning natural landscapes and outdoor thrills to a global audience.”

Bahrain is home of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.