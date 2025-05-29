Michael Gonda

Nike appoints Michael Gonda as EVP and chief communications officer, effective July 7. Gonda comes to Nike from McDonald’s, where he most recently served as chief impact officer for North America. Before joining McDonald’s, he was SVP, corporate affairs at Chobani, and VP/director: corporate communications, corporate issues at Weber Shandwick. At Nike, Gonda will lead the global communications organization, overseeing all facets of the communications strategy, including storytelling, corporate and brand reputation, issues management, and employee engagement. “His vision for driving impactful communications, his instinct for building high-performing teams, and his ability to form authentic connections will help Nike amplify the voice of sport and athletes around the world in bold and meaningful ways,” said Nike president and CEO Elliott Hill.

Buzzer, an LA-based communication and consultancy, appoints Natalie Yallouz as president. Yallouz comes to the agency from MPRM Communications, where as EVP, she led the firm’s corporate, digital, audio and tech practice. In her new role, Yallouz will oversee company operations, foster strategic partnerships, and expand Buzzer’s media and thought leadership services, including award strategy, executive visibility and speaking platforms. She will report to Buzzer founder and CEO Dana Block and work alongside Liz Villafan, VP of digital entertainment and consumer technology. “She deeply aligns with our vision of rethinking how communications teams support modern entertainment, brand, and tech companies,” said Block.

Hart, which has offices in Toledo and Columbus, OH; Detroit and Washington, DC, appoints Amanda Marko as managing director of its DC office. Marko has most recently served as president and chief connection officer at Connected Strategy Group. Before that, she was global communications advisor for EMEA at SAP and director, corporate communications at Avient Corporation. In her new post, Marko will lead efforts to grow Hart’s presence in the DC region and deepen client partnerships in the public and private sectors. "She brings not only a deep understanding of multiple audiences, but also the ability to translate strategy into action," said Hart president Marc Paulenich.