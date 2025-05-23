Vietnam has hired Crowell Global Advisors for consulting services related to international trade and investment policy.

President Trump has targeted the Socialist Republic for a 46 percent tariff on its imports to the US.

Reuters reports that the US has sent a “long” list of “tough” demands on Vietnam, if it wants tariff relief. That list includes demands that Vietnam slash its reliance on China as a supplier of industrial goods.

Crowell receives a $15K monthly fee for its work, according to the May 5 contract signed by Joseph Damond, CGA, chair, international trade policy & global life sciences

CGA is the PA, government relations and public policy consulting affiliate of Crowell & Moring LLP.

Vietnam also has hired the Trump-connected Tactic Global, which is headed by Barry Bennett.

Active in Conservative politics, Bennett managed Ben Carson’s presidential campaign, and then became a senior advisor to Trump’s 2016 election effort.

Tactic, which will arrange meetings for the Vietnamese with key members of the Trump team, is in line for a $5K monthly fee.

It has Republican fundraisers Ryan Coyne and Caroline Wren handling the effort.