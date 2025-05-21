C Street Advisory Group launches a digital assets and crypto communications practice. Unveiled at the May 27-29 Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, the initiative will be led by C Street senior managing director Jackie Rubin. It is designed to support clients across the blockchain, digital currency and decentralized finance ecosystem. The group unites a multidisciplinary team combining C Street’s experience in financial restructuring, litigation support, transformations and crisis management with domain-specific expertise in blockchain, regulation and digital finance. “As America’s largest banks collaborate on stablecoin initiatives and Congress advances the GENIUS Act to regulate digital currencies, our clients are helping shape the future of finance,” said C Street founder and CEO Jon Henes. “This practice formalizes our role as their strategic partner, and there’s no one better to lead it than Jackie.”

Pietryla PR & Marketing, a Chicago-based consultancy, releases its Jumpstart Packages, a suite of consulting packages designed to help B2B marketing leaders gain clarity and momentum fast. The packages, each tailored to a specific business challenge, offer focused, senior-level support for messaging, brand strategy, public relations, and reputation management during high-stakes transitions. They include deliverables such as messaging briefs, positioning statements, PR strategies, executive talking points, or crisis protocols. Most engagements are completed within 30 to 45 days. "Many comms professionals are pulled in every direction and don't have time to onboard a full agency team," said Pietryla PR & Marketing founder Christine Wetzler. "What they need is clarity, smart messaging, and a support team that understands how to tie it all back to their business goals."

Highwire launches a new brand identity that is intended to reflect its status as a full-service strategic marketing communications agency with deep expertise across B2B tech, security, energy, financial services and healthcare. Following the recent appointment of Michael O’Brien as CEO, the firm’s new look underlines the agency’s “commitment to agility, growth, and excellence” as it brings together experts in strategy, insights, creative and marketing solutions to help innovative companies lead, grow and shape their markets.

TEAM LEWIS releases Training for Trust, a biometric, AI-powered analytics and training service for spokespeople. TFT uses a combination of AI, facial, voice and eye contact recognition software, machine-based analysis, modeling and proprietary coding to score presenters, PowerPoint materials and propositions for integrity. It then provides a unique Trust Score and tailored training analysis. TFT will be rolled out to studio laboratories in 26 Team Lewis wholly owned offices around the world throughout 2025/6. “We can now make what was previously subjective, wholly objective and comparable,” said Team Lewis COO Yvonne van Bokhoven. “We’re already working on the next version which will be able to scrape internet data to add a reputation score to the trust analysis.”