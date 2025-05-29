Jenny Kaplan

FTI Consulting has hired Jenny Kaplan, who was senior advisor to former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as managing director in the US PA unit of its strategic communications practice.

She will advise clients on balancing risk management and growth, while working with FTI teams in the aerospace, defense, automotive, financial services and technology sectors.

Kaplan also worked in the Biden administration as deputy assistant to the president and senior advisor to Stephen Benjamin, who was director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Earlier, Kaplan was VP for engagement & external affairs at the Greater Washington Partnership, VP at Goldman Sachs, and deputy director for Barack Obama’s White House Council on Women & Girls.

Jackson Dunn, who heads the FTI’s Americas PA group, said Kaplan’s expertise and insights will help clients “transcend beyond crisis and leverage moments of change to create transformational opportunities.”