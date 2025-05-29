Bindu Shah

Equinox, which operates over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally, appoints Bindu Shah as CMO. Shah joins Equinox from women’s fashion brand Tory Burch, where she served as EVP, global CMO and chief digital officer. She was previously VP, digital marketing & media at Sephora and VP, analytics, marketing and innovation at Gilt Groupe. At Equinox, Shah is responsible for leading the development and execution of the brand's comprehensive marketing and digital strategy, with a focus on deepening brand awareness and driving member acquisition and retention. “With Bindu's leadership, we will accelerate our growth and continue to strengthen our brand and community," said Equinox president Marc Mastronardi.

Marni Gootzit

Medicaid Health Plans of America, an association of for-profit and non-profit national, regional, and single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market, hires Marni Gootzit as VP, communications. Gootzit joins MHPA from Marketing for Change, where she served as senior public relations strategist. Before that, she was a VP at Ketchum, leading communications for outreach and education campaigns for federal public health programs. At MHPA, Gootzit will be responsible for executing the organization’s communications and public affairs strategy. “Her strategic insight and understanding of the Medicaid landscape will be instrumental as we continue to elevate the voice of our member health plans, particularly as we bolster advocacy efforts to preserve Medicaid coverage and access for vulnerable populations,” said MHPA president and CEO Craig A. Kennedy.

Ed McMullen

Bedrock Advocacy Communications names Ed McMullen, who served as US Ambassador to Switzerland in the first Trump administration, to its advisory board. McMullen has counseled Fortune 25 companies, professional service firms, and industry associations on domestic and international matters in multiple business sectors, including aerospace, technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance. He will provide important public policy insights regarding the current political environment. Cameron Marshall, president of Bespoke Strategies, will also be joining the board. Bedrock partner Bernie Merritt said that McMullen and Marshall would bring a “new level of knowledge and creativity to our firm’s vision, as we work to develop effective campaigns to deal with an uncertain and changing public policy environment.”