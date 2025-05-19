Kiterocket is named agency of record for SEMI, a global industry association connecting more than 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. Kiterocket will work with SEMI to support its integrated corporate communications strategy across global markets, emphasizing the association’s impact on public policy, workforce development and multiple, critical technology-focused initiatives. SEMI focuses on shaping the future of electronics through its SEMICON events, international standards, strategic initiatives and real-time market intelligence. "We selected Kiterocket for its integrated approach to marketing and deep understanding of the semiconductor ecosystem," said SEMI VP of corporate marketing Andrew Scott.

Sage Growth Partners, a Baltimore-based healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm is named communications and marketing agency partner for Valer, which offers a technology that simplifies and speeds prior authorization by automating submissions, status checking, verification, reporting and EHR synchronization across all mid-to-large sized healthcare settings, specialties and payers. It also gives providers insight into payer ruling patterns and patient access team productivity metrics. The partnership will primarily focus on elevating Valer's brand awareness in the market, by accelerating deal cycles, nurturing client prospects and creating thought leadership and media materials. “It was important for us to choose a marketing agency partner that has a deep understanding of our technology and data and is able to quickly generate measurable results for us. Sage perfectly meets that criteria," said Valer co-founder and CEO Steve Kim, MD.

The Brouhaha Collective, a firm that focuses on travel, tourism and lifestyle brands, is working on the launch of Kindred Resort in Keystone, CO. Brouhaha will be responsible for media relations, brand partnerships and cultural resonance for the client. Managed by RockResorts, the 107-room Kindred Resort is the first luxury development in Keystone. Brouhaha was founded late last year by industry veteran Angela Berardino, who was chief strategy officer at TURNER for over a decade.