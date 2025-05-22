LLYC brings its 2024 Annual Report into the age of AI, using two AI-generated voices— IAn and MaIA—to guide listeners through a nine-episode podcast summarizing the company’s year. The agency says that the new format “transforms the traditional reading experience into a richer, more fluid, and more conversational sound journey.” It also stands as an example of one of the three pillars that the agency says defined its 2024—transformation, integration and sustainable growth. Among the highlights cited in the report: a 19 percent jump in operating income, investment in both strategic acquisitions and innovations, a larger workforce (up almost 8 percent to 1,300 professionals), growth for LLYC’s foundation (now known as Fundación José Antonio Llorente) and increasing recognition for the firm’s ideas. “We’re bigger and better than we were a year ago," LLYC partner and global CEO Alejandro Romero notes in the report’s introduction. "We’ve proven our ability to overcome new challenges and reach our goals—even in a year of full-scale transformation, all to better meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

The Lede Company, a strategy, communications and social impact consulting firm, acquires brand partnerships and integrated marketing agency Element Brand Group. Element founder Heather Leeds Greenfield is joining The Lede Company as partner and head of brand partnerships. Launched in 2018, The Lede Company opened a London office in 2022 and acquired Paris-based Olivier Bourgis Communication and Marketing in 2023. Element has worked with clients including Activision Blizzard, Airbnb, Audible, Coca-Cola, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve clients across all touchpoints of modern brand marketing and communications,” said Lede co-CEO Christine Su.

5WPR launches its Aging Solutions Group, a specialized practice dedicated to businesses and brands addressing the needs of aging adults. The group supports brands navigating the opportunities and challenges of an aging population, from home care and healthcare services to wellness, beauty, and lifestyle. Leveraging strategic media relations, digital PR, thought leadership, and integrated campaigns, it delivers tailored communications strategies aimed at sparking engagement, driving education, and building lasting trust. "Our Aging Solutions Group brings deep sector knowledge and creative firepower to help companies drive key innovation, technology and lifestyle solutions, building awareness and uptake that will resonate with individuals and families navigating major life changes," said 5WPR CEO Matthew Caiola.