FTI Consulting and C Street Advisory Group provide strategic communications support to Azul as Brazil’s biggest airline declares Chapter 11 in US bankruptcy court to restructure more than $2B in debt.

It has lined up $1.6B in financing to support operations from AerCap aircraft leasing company, and strategic partners United Airlines and American Airlines.

Azul blames its financial downfall on the COVID-19 pandemic, macroeconomic headwinds and supply chain snafus.

CEO John Rodgerson expects Azul will emerge from Chapter 11 as a robust, resilient and industry-leading airline.

The Sao Paulo-based career will continue to operate on a normal basis during the reorganization. “Azul continues to fly—today, tomorrow and into the future,” said Rodgerson.

The company has a fleet of more than 200 planes that make 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations.