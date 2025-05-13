Collected Strategies and Joele Frank are working the “merger of equals” deal that joins industrial process companies Chart Industries and Flowserve in a deal valued at $19B.

Chart investors would control 53.5% of the combined company, and Flowserve stockholders would own 46.5%.

The combined company, would have annual revenues of $8.8B, addressing the full customer lifecycle from process design through aftermarket support in more than 50 countries.

“Combining Chart and Flowserve creates a comprehensive solutions platform, with the financial strength and resilience to continue driving growth and long-term value,” said Jill Evanko, Chart CEO.

Flowserve CEO Scott Rowe said the “merger will create a differentiated leader with the scale and resilience to meet the significant demand for comprehensive industrial process technologies and services,”

Evanko will be chair of the combined companies, while Rowe will take on the CEO role. It will have a new name and brand.

Collected Strategies’ Jim Golden, Jude Gorman and Jack Kelleher represent Chart.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Andi Rose and Mahmoud Siddig handle Flowserve.