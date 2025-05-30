Phillip Bogdan

Dezenhall Resources brings on Phillip Bogdan and Diane Chaaban as senior directors. Bogdan joins Dezenhall from Reach Global Strategies, where was director of research and communications. He has also held communications posts at NC State, the University of Idaho and Scientific Societies. Bogdan has extensive experience handling complex legal, regulatory and legislative fights. Chaaban was most recently head of communications for the City of El Segundo, CA. She is also a U.S. Department of State and National Geographic alum, and has a background in crisis management, public affairs and communications, with a proven track record of driving impactful campaigns for diverse organizations.

Wendy Bartie

Bristol Myers Squibb promotes Wendy Bartie to EVP, corporate affairs. Bartie has been with BMS since 2021, most recently serving as SVP, oncology commercialization. She was previously VP, commercial operations—US oncology at Merck, and has also held senior positions at Heron Therapeutics, Novartis and Forest Laboratories (now Allergen). In her new position at BMS, Bartie is responsible for advancing the company’s strategy through strategic communications, corporate social responsibility, corporate marketing and brand reputation, and patient advocacy. She also oversees the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation and is executive sponsor of the Bristol Myers Squibb PRIDE Alliance.

C. Evans Poston Jr.

Troutman Strategies, a government affairs agency that is part of legal firm Troutman Pepper Locke, brings on C. Evans Poston Jr. as director in its Virginia Beach office. Poston joins Troutman Strategies from Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he was director of government relations. At Troutman, Poston focuses on federal, state, and local government affairs, advising businesses, local governments, regional organizations and other clients on economic development efforts. "His vast experience in legislative, budgetary, and regulatory strategy, combined with his dedication to economic development, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive government affairs and consulting solutions for our clients," said Troutman Strategies chair Robb Willis.