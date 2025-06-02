The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission plans to contract with one or more vendors to develop and produce videos about alcohol responsibility and safety.
Texas Wants Videos to Warn About Underage Drinking
Wed., Jun. 4, 2025
By Kevin McCauley

