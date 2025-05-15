Harvey Milk

Ukraine’s audacious drone attack on Russia’s bomber fleet deep inside the country should have sounded the alarm in the Pentagon.

Instead, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is more concerned with waging his war on wokeness.

He has ordered the Navy to rename the oiler ship USNS Harvey Milk. It was named in 2016 after the gay activist and San Francisco board supervisor who was assassinated in 1978.

The renaming of a Navy ship is a rare step, according to military.com. The last time was in 2023 with renaming of the cruiser USS Chancellorsville, and research vessel USNS Maury for their ties to the Confederacy.

Hegseth chose Pride Month to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a vindictive slap at the gay community.

Milk came from a family with a history of naval service. He was commissioned in 1951 and served as a diving officer on a submarine during the Korean War. He left the Navy in 1955 as a lieutenant junior grade officer with a less than honorable discharge after being questioned about his sexual orientation.

Seventy years later, Hegseth wants to discharge the name Milk from a ship because of the Presidential Medal of Freedom winner’s sexual orientation.

The country is a lot better than that, or at least it should be.

Boston Consulting Group takes a PR hit for its role in setting up and running the business operations of the controversial US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The firm has now severed ties with the organization, and withdrew its team that was operating from Tel Aviv.

Critics have charged GHF with weaponizing food aid to the starving people in Gaza by confining distribution centers to sites where access is controlled by the Israel Defense Forces. The US and Israel claimed that set-up was to protect against looting by Hamas.

The distribution scheme has only compounded the misery of the Gazans. The IDF has killed Palestinians near distribution sites at least three separate times, including 27 people on June 3. It claims the roads leading to the sites are “war zones.”

A field hospital near the GHF zone received 184 injured Gazans after the June 3 attack, including 19 people dead on arrival, and eight others who later died of their wounds.

The GHF released a statement, noting that while the aid distribution was conducted safely, the IDF is investigating whether a number of civilians were injured after moving beyond the designated safe corridor and into a closed military zone. “This was an area well beyond our secure distribution site and operations area,” it noted. That's a cop-out.

Jake Wood, a US Marine Corps veteran resigned as executive director of the GHF last month. He said “it is not possible to implement the distribution plan “while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.”

Wood has been replaced by American evangelical interfaith leader Johnnie Moore, who serves as a liaison to born-agains and Donald Trump. Moore has claimed that reports of Palestinian deaths at GHF sites are lies spread by terrorists.

Does he count the BBC among those terrorists?

The GHF suspended its operations on June 4 for "update, organization, and efficiency improvement work," according to its statement. It is working to address security concerns.

Off to a rough start… Paramount Global has given the heave-ho to WPP Media, which was introduced by CEO Mark Read last month with great fanfare.

The successor to GroupM was established to reflect the power of AI, data and technology and simpler, more integrated solutions, said Read.

Paramount Advertising president John Halley apparently didn’t buy that pitch.

He traded Group M, which worked for Paramount for more than than two decades for Publicis Groupe without an agency review in a cost-cutting move.

That win is especially sweet for the French firm, which in March picked up GroupM’s Coca-Cola USA account.

Read better get WPP Media rolling before the French strike again.