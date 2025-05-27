Forward Global has signed a $50K a month contract with Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US.

The six-month contract covers strategic communications & PA counsel, outreach to international print & broadcast journalists, real-time media & social monitoring and government relations advice.

Forward Global partner Michael Rubino leads the three-person Taiwan team.

The firm reports to TECRO’s deputy chief of mission Andrea Yang.

TECRO recently signed Trump-connected Ballard Partners to a six-month contract with a $60K monthly retainer.

It has used Democratic firm Gephardt Government Affairs as its DC rep since 2013.