Andrew Roberts

Linklaters, a law firm operating in 20 countries, brings on Andrew Roberts as chief communications & corporate affairs officer. Roberts joins the firm from fashion and luxury goods company Burberry Group, where he most recently served as SVP of corporate relations and engagement. Before that, he worked as a reporter for Bloomberg, WWD and the AP. At Linklaters, Roberts will be responsible for leading the firm’s communications and corporate affairs teams globally. He will be based in London. “His expertise in strategic communications and corporate affairs will be invaluable in driving the delivery of our strategy and strengthening our profile as one of the world’s leading global law firms,” said Linklaters senior partner and chair, Aedamar Comiskey.

Mary Yang

SquareX, a browser security company, appoints Mary Yang as CMO. Yang previously oversaw global marketing and communications for Syxsense, an automated endpoint and vulnerability management company. As SquareX CMO, she will lead global marketing strategy, including brand, growth, communications, field and channel marketing, helping to expand awareness and scale demand for SquareX's browser detection and response solution. "Her understanding of what it takes to grow a cybersecurity startup through building trust is exactly what we need as we shift up,” said SquareX CEO Vivek Ramachandran.

Heather Johns

Smith College names Heather Johns as VP for communications and marketing, effective August 14. Johns comes to Smith after more than 16 years at Bucknell University, where she was most recently VP for communication, overseeing a 38-person communications team. She has also held editorial positions at Fitness Management magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and TV Guide. “She believes in Smith’s mission and is a collaborative leader with a deep understanding of communications strategy, marketing, media relations, and crisis management, and has proven her ability to advise senior leadership on complex communications issues,” said Smith president Sarah Willie-LeBreton.