Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula Borough wants a firm to handle PR and communications with residents, businesses, employees and visitors.

Located in the south central part of Alaska, KPB has about 60K residents living in an area the size of Maryland.

KPB, which has an impressive deep-water port, is an oil and gas industry hub. Its economic base also includes commercial and sports fisheries.

The selected firm will expand the reach of KPB's existing “We work for you” videos, promote the annual “You Better KPB” survey, monitor social media, and publicize community meetings, town halls and special events.

It also will handle a tourism and economic development push for unincorporated areas of KPB.

Proposals are due June 19 at KPB’s BidExpress site.

Read the RFP (PDF).