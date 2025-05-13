In a recent episode of PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, sat down with Roger Bolton, former CEO of the Arthur W. Page Society, to explore how communications leaders can guide their teams and organizations through today’s polarized environment. The conversation centered on the challenges communicators face in helping companies define their purpose, respond thoughtfully to societal pressures, and maintain credibility amid ideological attacks.

Doug opens the conversation by asking, “How can communicators make sure that their organization stays grounded in purpose while dealing with conflicting pressures from both inside and outside?” Bolton emphasizes the increasing internal demands communicators face, particularly from employees urging leadership to take public positions on societal issues. “Employees are getting more and more vocal about wanting the company to speak out on every issue that comes along,” he says. But rather than responding reactively, Bolton stresses the importance of strategic discipline. “Think carefully and strategically about who we are as a company, what we believe in, what are our values, what’s our strategy, and then align the way we speak and act with that.”

He shares an example from his time at Aetna, where the company established a council for organizational effectiveness. This cross-functional group helped ensure internal alignment and broadened ownership of the company’s purpose-driven initiatives. “You had every single function within the organization with skin in the game because they had a seat at the table. That led to a high degree of alignment around values and mission.”

Doug also raises the issue of language and the perception of terms like ESG and DEI, asking, “How can communications professionals better convey their organization’s purpose without using jargon that may trigger backlash?” Bolton notes that while many companies are doing meaningful work in areas like sustainability and equity, the public’s misunderstanding or politicization of acronyms like ESG and DEI often undermines trust. “Acronyms like DEI and ESG are really easy to demonize, because people don’t know what those things are. But when you talk about what they mean – creating opportunities for people, protecting the environment, acting ethically – people are generally supportive.” His advice: drop the jargon and focus on clear, specific actions and values. “Talk about what you’re doing, not the labels,” he said. This not only helps build understanding but also reinforces credibility and authenticity.

As Doug points out, some companies are being attacked not for missteps, but simply for taking a position. “How should communications leaders prepare for those kinds of ideological attacks?” he asks. Bolton recommends that organizations should take a proactive stance. He advises setting up internal processes such as crisis response teams or cross-functional committees that can prepare for, and respond to, external scrutiny. He also stresses the need for moral clarity. “You’ve got to be willing to stand by your principles. Find allies who are willing to speak up for you.” At the same time, he cautions against performative allyship. “Don’t just speak out to appease,” he says. “Make sure it connects back to who you are as an organization.”

Bolton also highlights the importance of open dialogue within the organization. While not every issue warrants a public response, communicators must ensure employees feel heard. “It’s really important to be willing to have the internal conversations and debates and give people an opportunity to be heard. That doesn’t mean you have to agree with every viewpoint, but it builds trust.”

The conversation underscores the critical role communicators play in navigating complexity with purpose and clarity. As companies face rising expectations, Bolton’s message is clear: strong communication begins with alignment, authenticity, and a deep understanding of what the organization stands for.

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.