Arvind Bhatia, who has more than 25 years of financial communications experience, has joined Austin-based Yeti Holdings as VP-investor relations.

He moves to the marketer of mugs, tumblers, coolers, apparel and outdoor products from SharkNinja, where he led its IR strategy as it went public.

Bhatia held financial posts at Grocery Outlet, At Home Group, and Dave & Busters, and worked as managing director of equity research at Sterne Agee & Leach before joining the IR profession.

At Yeti, he reports to CFO Mike McMullen, who praised Bhatia’s “deep knowledge of the consumer space, extensive sell-side experience and a proven track record of fostering strong relationships with investors.”

Yeti earned $16.6M on $351M first-quarter sales. It stock trades on the Big Board at $31.55.

Shares traded in a $26.61 to $45.25 range over the past 52 weeks.