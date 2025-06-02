Lisa Horton

David’s Bridal appoints Lisa Horton as chief communications and creative officer. Horton was previously president at ASTRSK, leading its David’s Bridal team. Before joining ASTRSK in 2017, she worked at FINN Partners. At David’s Bridal, Horton will be charged with further evolving the company’s brand and voice to meet the expectations of Gen Z and Millennial consumers. She will be based in New York. “Her sharp instincts, critical thinking, unique problem-solving, creative vision, and unmatched ability to tell compelling stories across every platform are exactly what David’s Bridal needs as we continue our journey to redefine modern retail and serve today’s engaged couples in new, exciting ways,” said David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook.

Rebecca van Dyck

Airbnb brings on Rebecca van Dyck as CMO. Van Dyck was previously chief operating officer at Meta’s Reality Labs. Back when Meta was Facebook, she was at the company as VP of consumer and brand marketing. She has also held senior marketing posts at Apple, Levi Strauss and Wieden + Kennedy. In her new post, van Dyck will lead Airbnb’s marketing, research and creative teams, reporting to Hiroki Asai, who has been moved from the global head of marketing post to serve as Airbnb’s first chief experience officer. “We’re in the midst of a major transformation as a company,” said Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. “Becca brings exactly the kind of leadership we need for this moment.”

Lesley Sillaman

Havas Red U.S. promotes Lesley Sillaman to managing director. Sillaman, who joined HAVAS in 2006, was most recently an EVP at the firm. She has led the agency’s Pittsburgh office and been a key member of the company’s global leadership team, coordinating cross-border work with HAVAS Red teams worldwide. In her new position, Sillaman will oversee day-to-day agency operations and drive its positioning for continued growth in the U.S. market, reporting to HAVAS PR North America CEO Dara Busch. “She knows the industry and our agency inside and out, leads happy and high-performing teams, and is a trusted advisor to our clients,” said James Wright, global CEO of HAVAS Red and global chair of the HAVAS PR Network. HAVAS Red U.S. has also promoted Nancy Anderson, who was previously SVP, social & content, to EVP.