Pakistan has awarded Qorvis a $150K monthly contract for strategic communications to highlight its culture, people, economy and history.

According to the May 30 engagement agreement, the DC-based firm is to “craft Pakistan’s overarching narrative, reflecting its gracious culture, the aspirations and indomitable spirit of its people, and its bright undeniable future, manifesting in its rapidly transforming economy and incorporating Pakistan’s proud history and rich legacy.”

Qorvis is to “apprehend and help counter misinformation and disinformation, especially targeting state institutions, e.g., armed and security forces and judiciary, via credible messaging tailored to platforms and audiences.”

Five Qorvis staffers work on the one-year Pakistan account, including managing partner Brad Klapper; and chief editorial officer Samantha Sault.

India and Pakistan last month exchanged missile attacks.