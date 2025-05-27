MERGE, a Chicago-based marketing and technology agency, acquires strategic consulting firm Blazer. The acquisition marks the launch of MERGE’s new cross-functional offering. Blazer CEO Gregory Ng’s experience in transformation strategy, rooted in organizational consulting, data science, and advanced analytics, will expand MERGE’s ability to build tailored solutions. Ng, along with his team, will join MERGE’s integrated offerings team under chief digital officer Libby Morgan. “Blazer brings a data-driven and business-minded consulting approach that sharpens our strategic lens to serve the health and consumer industries we know so well with increasingly holistic outcomes,” said MERGE CEO Stephanie Trunzo.

Fintech Digital, a financial services digital marketing agency that works with both traditional banks and fintech innovators, launches a subscription-based web3 and blockchain marketing service. Each engagement includes a marketing-trained, regulation-aware AI agent developed by the agency. The agents are built to be used by internal marketing teams at crypto firms as a way of adding efficiency and capacity expansion to their marketing team. The subscription offering is built around a flexible pricing model and includes access to senior strategists, multi-channel content execution, SEO and brand storytelling. “Having already served some of the largest blockchains and banks, the intersection of the two is the thing that really started to get us even more excited in a space that was a natural progression of the use of our resources, skills and talent,” said Fintech Digital CEO and founder Josh Meyer.

Montieth & Company is holding a free webinar that will discuss how to navigate high-stakes crisis communication during arbitration. It will also provide strategies for managing media silence, speculation and messaging when disclosure is limited or impossible. “Litigation vs. Arbitration,” which takes place at 2 p.m. ET on June 17 (register here), is geared toward litigators, in-house counsel and crisis communications professionals, and will share real-world scenarios and case studies to highlight how proactive planning and early comms involvement can mitigate fallout and safeguard long-term credibility.