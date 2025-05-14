Maeve Hagen, CEO and Managing Partner of Taylor, shares the leadership mindset behind her 19-year journey—from curiosity and people-first values to bold DEI action. She reflects on how staying grounded, embracing outside perspectives, and empowering others have shaped her success on our Taking the Lead podcast.

Here are excerpts from the full video interview:

You were recently appointed CEO of Taylor, after nearly two decades with the agency. What leadership skills helped you rise through the ranks?

For me, it comes down to three things: curiosity, resilience, and connection. Curiosity keeps me learning—asking questions, challenging assumptions, and pushing myself and the team to think bigger. Resilience is just as important. This industry moves fast, and you need to stay focused on long-term goals while managing short-term challenges. And finally, the ability to connect with people. Leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about building an environment where others can thrive.

You’ve spent your entire career at Taylor. How do you avoid having a narrow view of leadership?

I get that question a lot. Staying at one agency could have been a limitation, but I’ve made it a strength by intentionally seeking outside perspectives. I connect with leaders in other industries, get involved with groups like WISE, and have candid conversations with people who see the world differently. Internally, I challenge our teams to rethink the usual way of doing things. Just because it worked before doesn’t mean it’s right for now.