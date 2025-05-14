Maeve Hagen, CEO and Managing Partner of Taylor, shares the leadership mindset behind her 19-year journey—from curiosity and people-first values to bold DEI action. She reflects on how staying grounded, embracing outside perspectives, and empowering others have shaped her success on our Taking the Lead podcast.
Here are excerpts from the full video interview:
You were recently appointed CEO of Taylor, after nearly two decades with the agency. What leadership skills helped you rise through the ranks?
For me, it comes down to three things: curiosity, resilience, and connection. Curiosity keeps me learning—asking questions, challenging assumptions, and pushing myself and the team to think bigger. Resilience is just as important. This industry moves fast, and you need to stay focused on long-term goals while managing short-term challenges. And finally, the ability to connect with people. Leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about building an environment where others can thrive.
You’ve spent your entire career at Taylor. How do you avoid having a narrow view of leadership?
I get that question a lot. Staying at one agency could have been a limitation, but I’ve made it a strength by intentionally seeking outside perspectives. I connect with leaders in other industries, get involved with groups like WISE, and have candid conversations with people who see the world differently. Internally, I challenge our teams to rethink the usual way of doing things. Just because it worked before doesn’t mean it’s right for now.
You’ve mentioned some of your leadership inspirations. Who are they? /div>
Andrea Brimmer from Ally is someone I talk about all the time. She leads with boldness and a culture-first mindset, especially around equity for women in sports. Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of Bumble, inspires me with her unapologetic, mission-driven leadership. And of course, Serena Williams. She’s not just a dominant athlete; she’s built a legacy across business, media, and venture capital.
You co-founded Taylor’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Steering Committee. With some companies pulling back on DEI efforts, where do you stand?
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion isn’t a trend—it’s a business advantage. Companies that truly integrate DEI aren’t doing it to check a box. They understand diverse perspectives fuel innovation and build stronger businesses. At Taylor, we don’t treat DEI as a side initiative. It shows up in hiring, retention, leadership development—everywhere. That’s what creates real change.
What would you say is your life mission?
It’s to help people see what’s possible. Whether that’s with my team, in my community, or in my family, I believe in mentorship, storytelling, and lifting others as you climb. If I can inspire even one person to take a risk or see themselves differently, that matters to me.
And finally, what’s something people wouldn’t know about you from LinkedIn?
I live on a hobby farm with my husband and two boys. We have cows, pigs, chickens—the works. It’s been full of trial and error, but it’s taught all of us lessons in patience, problem-solving, and adaptability.
And I played every game of my D1 field hockey career at Monmouth. I wasn’t the flashiest player, but I was consistent, reliable, and always willing to do the work. That still defines how I lead today.
