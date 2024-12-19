Edelman has signed on to represent the United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The UAE established MBZUAI to educate and develop top talent, foster an innovation ecosystem, and act as a strategic think tank for the public and private sectors.

The university plays a key role in establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for advances in machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing.

Edelman’s one-year contract is worth more than $500K for PR counsel, thought leadership and international event support to promote MBZUAI to academia and other global markets.

The overall objective “is to demonstrate through MBZUAI's leadership that the university is a leading international higher education institution dedicated to groundbreaking research and advancements in Al,” according to the pact.

Edelman may also earn $200K-plus in fees for optional work, covering media training, perceptions audit, and thought leadership initiatives.