Michelle Timoni

MAD Global Strategy brings on Michelle Timoni as director. Timoni comes to MAD Global form MikeWorldWide, where she served as a senior account director, coordinating and executing government affairs, PR and public affairs strategies. She has also worked as chief of staff to New Jersey assemblyman Roy Freiman, and press secretary in the New Jersey assembly’s majority office. At MAD Global, Timoni will be focused on government affairs and public affairs for clients in sectors including labor and healthcare. She will also be part of MAD Global’s Trenton lobbying operation. “From her experience on the campaign trail to the State House, Michelle understands the messages and tactics our clients need to communicate to breakthrough,” said MAD Global CEO Mike DuHaime.

Blair Taylor

Seven Letter, a bipartisan communications firm with offices in DC and Boston, promotes Blair Taylor to partner. Taylor has been with Seven Letter since May 2023, serving as managing director. Before that, she served as communications director for former Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), and then for the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Seven Letter was founded on the idea that creating client teams with senior level practitioners leads to deeper client relationships and better outcomes – and Blair is a perfect fit,” said Seven Letter CEO and founding partner Erik Smith. The firm’s research division, Seven Letter Insight, has promoted Jessa Scott-Johnson to managing director. In addition, Annie Pfifer (part of the Insight team) and Macsonny Onyechefule were upped to director in the Boston office and Robin Calleja is promoted to director in the DC office.

Mark Neschis

Newsweek appoints Mark Neschis as SVP of communications. Neschis was most recently head of corporate communications at G/O Media, a digital media company with holdings that include Kotaku and The Root. He was previously SVP of public relations at WE tv (AMC Networks), head of corporate communications at Wenner Media and EVP at Robinson Lerer & Montgomery (now FGS Global). In his new role, Neschis will oversee Newsweek’s internal and external communications strategy, elevate its brand presence across platforms, and strengthen relationships with media, readers, advertisers, and industry partners.