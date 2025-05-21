The Pollack Group is partnering with Kindness is Free, a nonprofit movement grounded in the transformative power of empathy, human connection and action. As the organization grows its national footprint and works to inspire people to lead with kindness, The Pollack Group will deploy a strategic plan to support its mission, leveraging public relations, digital content and influencer outreach. Its media relations team will drive earned coverage by pitching timely story angles tied to such cultural and cause-based tentpoles as World Kindness Day. TPG’s work will also include a streamlined email marketing program.

Campstories is named agency of record for the Moab Office of Tourism. The agency will develop a strategic communications plan, create and execute a robust proactive media relations strategy, and integrate PR efforts with MOT’s current social media, newsletter and advertising distributions. MOT works to promote and encourage tourism to the Utah county as part of efforts to help broaden and strengthen its economic base. Its promotions support recreation, tourism and conventions.

Elevate Communications, a strategic communications firm focusing on authors and the publishing industry, adds several new titles to its client roster. To promote Mindy Uhrlaub’s The Last Nerve, a memoir recounting her effort to cope with an ALS diagnosis in the midst of other life challenges, Elevate is executing earned media and speaking programs for the book’s launch. It is also working on a series of local market media tours to promote the book, which was released on May 27, and Uhrlaub’s advocacy work. Other books that Elevate is promoting include James Woodfall’s The Heart of Finance: Emotional Intelligence for Financial Planners, for which the agency is providing media relations as well as positioning the author as a thought leader in the financial industry. “The agency brings a rare mix of creativity, professionalism, and deep industry insight to craft compelling narratives, deliver high-impact media, and help authors get their books in the hands of more people,” said Meaningful Book CEO Michael Levin.