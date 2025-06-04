Cara Duckworth

USTelecom | The Broadband Association appoints Cara Duckworth as SVP—communications. Duckworth most recently served as chief corporate communications officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where she was an advisor to the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property. Her previous positions include VP at the Association of American Publishers; SVP, communications at the Recording Industry Association of America; and communications director at the Motion Picture Association of America. “Her experience in government and business—working shoulder to shoulder with innovators, creators and policymakers—adds perspective, insights and experience that will serve our members and the broadband community well,” said USTelecom president and CEO Jonathan Spalter.

Jesse Dungan

Infinite promotes VP Jesse Dungan to EVP. Dungan, who joined Infinite in 2011, has also served as AVP and director of media strategy at the firm. As part of Infinite’s crisis team, he has overseen global client accounts, led business development initiatives and provided mentorship to colleagues. In his new role, he will join Infinite’s leadership team, which includes CEO Jamie Diaferia, president Zach Olsen, and global COO Isabel Podda. “This promotion reflects Jesse’s exceptional leadership, dedication to our clients, and unwavering commitment to the success of Infinite,” said Diaferia.

James Whitemore

Indeed, a job matching and hiring platform, appoints James Whitemore as CMO. Whitemore was most recently chief marketing growth officer at cloud integration platform Celigo. He was previously CMO and EVP at data storage provider NetApp, and has also held executive leadership positions at IBM Europe, Intrado and Sun Microsystems Storage Products Group. At Indeed, Whitemore will lead the platform’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand, industry, category, lifecycle, country and field marketing. “James brings a strong track record of helping business customers thrive through innovative, customer-first marketing,” said Indeed chief revenue officer Maggie Hulce.