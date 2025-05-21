Racepoint Global adds Children's Music Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides music therapy for children facing serious medical conditions, to its client roster. Racepoint’s integrated marketing strategy will work to increase awareness of Children’s Music Fund’s mission, showcase patient stories and highlight the benefits of music therapy. “With Racepoint’s guidance and strategic partnership, we aim to further elevate the mass understanding of Music Therapy and bring its impact to more children and young adults," said Children’s Music Fund founder and president Dr. Raffi Tachdjian

The Pollack Group signs on to lead strategic communications for the US launch of XploreRide, an offering from H.I.S. Americas, a subsidiary of H.I.S. CO. Ltd., one of Japan's largest travel agencies. The agency will develop media narratives to spotlight the cultural depth and technological innovation behind XploreRide, incorporating earned media, influencer collaborations and sustainability storytelling. XploreRide combines locations in Hawaii with immersive XR technology for a travel experience that merges extended reality with real-world scenery. “We are honored to partner with The Pollack Group, whose strategic insight and communications expertise will be instrumental in introducing XploreRide to a broader audience with the depth the experience deserves,” said H.I.S. Americas president/CEO Konosuke Oda.

The Uptown Agency is named agency of record for Dallas-based menswear company Snaps Clothing. The agency will deploy a multi-channel strategy to amplify Snaps’ "everyday adventure" narrative while broadening its demographic reach through brand storytelling, digital media, influencer collaborations and experiential activations. Founded in 2021, the brand is prepared to unveil its Fall 2025 line, which aims to make its modernized pearl snap shirts a wardrobe staple. "We searched for a partner who could amplify our story and energize our fans across every channel," said Snaps co-founder Patrick Lynn. "The Uptown Agency's blend of creativity, data-driven strategy, and track record of bold brand building made them the obvious choice."