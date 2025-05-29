Imre launches the Imre Conversation Converter, a proprietary platform and service that the agency says will insert brands directly into AI-led customer conversations. It begins with an AI Conversation Activation, which scores a brand's current visibility and engagement in the AI-curated landscape. Then the Conversion Converter harnesses AI technology to help marketers upgrade a brand's visibility and relevance, with precision targeting of the right customers at key decision moments, and ensure they stay there. "This is a profound landscape change,” says Imre EVP of innovation and strategy Haifa Barbari. “It’s an understatement to say marketers need to rethink their strategy: They need completely new tools. That’s what drove our rapid development and deployment of the Imre Conversation Converter.”

Trozzolo Communications Group, a Kansas City, MO firm, acquires Punch PR in Milwaukee. Trozzolo has had a Milwaukee office since 2022 and had been seeking strategic growth opportunities in the area. recent years. Punch, which was founded in 2009 and is led by Lauren Grimm and David Racine, has a client roster including Generac Power Systems, Royal Enfield Motorcycles and Regal Ware. Trozzolo, which now 11 associates in Milwaukee, and more than 90 across the company, works with clients, such as McDonald’s, Enterprise Bank and Peerless Products. “Punch has built something special in Milwaukee, and Trozzolo is honored to partner with them to continue their great work and accelerate growth,” said Torrozolo Communications Group president and CEO Angelo Trozzolo.

Jasper, an agentic marketing platform, unveils Jasper Agents, a suite of marketing-specific agents, and Jasper Canvas, an intelligent, intuitive workspace for marketers. Jasper Agents autonomously execute such workflows as Optimization, Personalization, and Research, tailored to a brand's unique knowledge and context through Jasper IQ, the platform's proprietary AI context layer. Jasper Agents run on Jasper Canvas, which provides a single, intuitive environment where teams can build assets and campaigns at scale, accelerate timelines and drive greater impact. "With the launch of Agents and Canvas, we're entering a new era of agentic marketing where teams can move faster, scale smarter, and stay on-brand without compromise,” said Jasper CEO Timothy Young.