Adam Collins

Reddit hires Molson Coors' Adam Collins as its first chief communications officer. Collins comes to Reddit from Molson Coors, where he served as chief communications and corporate affairs officer. Before that, he was communications director for the office of Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and previously held the same position with the Chicago Police Department. At Reddit, Collins will lead the global communications team, guide senior leadership, and help drive company growth. “As Reddit’s relevance and aspirations continue to grow, it’s more important than ever to tell that story clearly and authentically,” said Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. “Adam has the experience and insight to bring these stories to life and steer us forward.”

Amy Hanan

LIMELIGHT, which works with professional services, legal services, technology and B2B companies, names Amy Hanan as chief growth officer. Hanan most recently served as CMO at ethics and compliance solutions company LRN Corporation. Before that, she was chief digital officer at Baretz + Brunelle. At Limelight, Hanan will spearhead the firm’s digital and growth marketing services practice, with a focus on expanding its marketing capabilities, strengthening client engagement and accelerating new business development. "Her track record of leading high-performing teams and scaling marketing operations at purpose-driven companies makes her a tremendous asset to Limelight and our clients," said Limelight CEO and founding partner Kenny Gary.

Darius Paczuski

FranklinCovey, a coaching company that provides training and assessment services in the areas of leadership, individual effectiveness and business, appoints Dariusz Paczuski as CMO. Paczuski was most recently global CMO at global employment platform Globalization Partners, the leading global employment platform. Before that, he was VP global brand and growth marketing at Verizon. He has also held marketing leadership roles at companies including Verizon, Yahoo, Microsoft, Tellme, AOL, Netscape, and NBC. “He has an impressive track record of building iconic brands in highly competitive sectors in media, services, and tech,” said FranklinCovey CEO Paul Walker.