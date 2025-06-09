Sabrina Singh

Sabrina Singh, who most recently served as deputy press secretary at the Department of Defense, joins Seven Letter as a partner in its public affairs practice.

Singh previously worked for VP Kamala Harris in a variety of roles, serving as her press secretary during the 2020 presidential campaign, and then holding the same position while Harris was VP-elect and during her first year in the White House.

She has also held senior campaign positions in the presidential campaigns of Mike Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Hillary Clinton, as well as a stint as deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee.

Currently a political commentator at CNN, Singh is also a professor at the University of Southern Californla. She will work out of Seven Letter’s DC offier.

“Sabrina’s deep knowledge of national security and defense-related issues combined with her expertise in crisis communications management and navigation are unparalleled,” said Seven Letter founding partner & CEO Erik Smith.