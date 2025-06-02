Burson launches Reputation Capital, an AI-powered tech and consulting solution designed to connect drivers of reputation to specific business outcomes such as stock price, sales or purchase intent. Reputation Capital defines eight levers of reputation management and uses data and AI models to predict the potential impact of the media environment, news, narratives, events or actions on each lever. Burson’s counselors then use that information to develop strategic and creative messages and ideas, which are then tested and refined as regards their potential for impact. The agency says that this approach facilitates immediate decision making so businesses can act with speed and precision against reputational shifts that have a direct bearing on commercial success. Reputation Capital is available through WPP Open, its AI-enabled marketing platform. “With Reputation Capital, we're pinpointing the specific drivers of reputation, forecasting the impact of potential actions, connecting these insights directly to business outcomes, and pairing them with expert counsel,” said Burson global CEO Corey duBrowa.

Herringbone Digital, a digital marketing agency backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, acquires Hennessey Digital, which specializes in SEO and other complementary digital marketing solutions for law firms. The acquisition, Herringbone Digital's first in the legal marketing vertical, is part of its strategy to build a digital marketing platform across the dental, legal, healthcare and home services sectors. Hennessey Digital will continue to operate under its established brand, and all members of Hennessey Digital's executive team will continue in their current roles. “With Herringbone's support, we can preserve the brand identity and business structure we've worked hard to build while gaining the resources to expand our capabilities,” said Hennessey Digital founder and CEO Jason Henessey.

Mercury Analytics releases Qual at Scale, a research solution that can be used to enable a wide range of programs for PR pros and marketers. At the core of the platform is MercuryIQ, an adaptive AI engine that engages participants directly within a survey. As respondents answer open-ended questions, MercuryIQ evaluates their responses in real time. When an answer is vague, incomplete or off-topic, the AI acts as a virtual moderator by probing deeper with focused follow-up questions. Once responses are collected, MercuryAI, the platform’s natural language analysis engine, scans thousands of open-ended answers to identify themes, tone, and sentiment, and extracts priority quotes. “We can conduct hundreds — even thousands — of meaningful conversations in parallel, delivering both traditional quantitative insights and the rich nuance behind people’s opinions.,” said Mercury Analystics CEO Ron Howard.