Mike Morey

SKDK has elevated partner Mike Morey to the newly created president post to manage the firm’s acquisition & growth strategy along with the integration of its brands.

He has been a strategist and crisis counselor at SKDK, working with CEOs, foundation leaders, academics and public officials.

Morey joined the firm in 2012 from New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, where he served as communications director.

He also did a stint as communications director for Christine Quinn’s campaign for NYC mayor.

Morey will ensure alignment across the SKDK, Sloane & Company and Jasper Advisor brands and the affiliated companies in the Stagwell network

SKDK CEO Doug Thornell said the firm has greatly expanded its talent, capabilities, and reach over the recent years.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Mike to step into this new role as we continue to drive SKDK’s growth and shape its future,” he added.