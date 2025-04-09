The New York Times has signed on Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck for DC support, effective June 6.

Brownstein will handle issues regarding media publishing, artificial intelligence and intellectual property matters.

The New York Times sued OpenAI and its minority owner Microsoft in 2023 for allegedly using the paper’s content without its permission or payment. It was the first suit by a major newspaper against an AI firm over the use of its intellectual property.

A federal judge in March denied parts of OpenAI's motions to dismiss the case and ruled the suit can move forward.

The outcome of the case could set the framework for copyright standards in the AI era.

Brownstein’s team is headlined by Alfred Mottur, co-chair of its technology and telecommunications practice and a top Democratic fundraiser; and Marc Lampkin, who was a key aide to Republican House Speaker John Boehner.