The government media office of Ras Al Khaimah, which is part of the United Arab Emirates, is seeking a firm to represent it in the US.

RAK, which is the northernmost and seventh emirate of the country, lacks the oil & energy resources of its neighbors.

Dubbed “The Natural Emirate,” its economy relies on development of a world-class destination for leisure and business travelers, and creation of sustainable investment opportunities.

The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office reports directly to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Sarq Al Qasimi, who rules RAK.

RAKGMO spearheads the communications of the Emirate and His Highness locally, regionally and internationally.

Burson currently handles strategic communications for RAKGMO in the UK and US.

It received fees of $416K from RAK for the six-month period ended Dec. 20, 2024 for work that included a pitch for coverage of the RAK Digital Assets Oasis Conference.

It also promoted the New Year’s Eve drones and fireworks show that paid tribute to RAK’s natural and cultural heritage.

Burson is managing the distribution and initial stages of this RFP process.

Interested parties are invited to attend a Q&A call on the RAKGMO search on June 18 at 9 am. EDT.

Send an email to [email protected] for a copy of the RFP.