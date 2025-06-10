Karina Lubell

Karina Lubell, who spent more than six years in the Justice Dept.’s antitrust unit as chief of the competition policy & advocacy section, will join Brunswick Group as a partner in DC on Sept. 2.

At the DoJ, Lubell engaged with Congress, state legislators, as well as its other government agencies on issues relating to competition.

She led more than a dozen attorneys responsible for the antitrust division’s competition advocacy efforts involving government entities, private firms and organizations, and the general public.

Earlier, Lubell worked as senior correspondent for The Capitol Forum, which deals with antitrust enforcement and policy, and was an antirust associate at Sherman & Sterling law firm.

Her job at Brunswick is to bolster its PA team, and help guide clients through complex transactions and regulatory issues.