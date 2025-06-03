The Worldcom Public Relations Group adds Ripley PR; Junapr, Alurralde Jasper; and Madchatter to its global partnership. Maryville, TN-based Ripley PR specializes in home service and building trades, manufacturing, B2B tech, and franchising, with an emphasis on sustained earned media and hyper relevant storytelling for brands in often underserved industries. Junapr, an independently owned strategic communications agency headquartered in Vermont, delivers communications solutions for clients in sectors such as food & beverage, higher education, tourism, nonprofits, and B2B services. Buenos Aires-based Alurralde, Jasper & Associates worls with such clients as Biogen, Mercedes-Benz, Visa, Shell, Pirelli, the World Economic Forum, IDB, and UN Women. Mumbai’s Madchatter Brand Solutions crafts narratives for emerging startups, large enterprises, and impact-led organizations across diverse sectors. “These agencies are highly respected and recognized, not only across the broad spectrum of PR services but also in several key industries, and international geographies,” said Worldcom’s recruitment chair Bjorn Mogensen, (Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden).

PRophet fully integrates UNICEPTA, the AI-powered media and data intelligence solutions company it acquired last December, into its comms tech suite. UNICEPTA's offerings will now operate as “PRophet Media Intelligence," joining a unified brand and enhanced suite of AI-powered software and services. PRophet says the addition will position it as the world’s third-largest comms tech suite. PRophet Media Intelligence offers comprehensive global media monitoring, market intelligence and social listening tools. It will operate alongside PRophet Earn, which deploys predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and top influencers; and PRophet Influence, which leverages agentic AI to power influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking. “Fully integrating UNICEPTA into PRophet allows us to provide clients with the technology, expertise and data they need to grow, protect and lead their enterprise communications," said PRophet founder and global CEO Aaron Kwittken.

Joseph Soto

Nickerson director of art and brand Joseph Soto is appointed as president of the American Institute of Graphic Arts Los Angeles Board of Directors for the 2025-2028 term. Soto's leadership of the LA chapter will further their mission of advancing the role of design and enhancing professional development through educational programs and career development opportunities. In addition, Nickerson lead graphic designer Olivia Leese will serve as programming director for AIGA LA. “Their leadership, passion, and perspective will be a huge asset as we continue building a more vibrant, connected creative community in Los Angeles," said Paul Woods, current president of AIGA LA.