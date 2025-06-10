Ben Torres Ezrick

Rumble, the video-sharing cloud platform that hosts Truth Social, brings on Ben Torres Ezrick as CMO. Ezrick joins Rumble from Zoom, where he served as head of brand. He has also held senior marketing posts at Google Maps and AT&T. At Rumble, Ezrick will work to position it as a content-rich video platform, cloud provider and future home of a non-custodial crypto wallet. “Ben Torres Ezrick is a top-tier marketing professional, and we are bringing him into Rumble at a key time,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Paul Fitzpatrick

Solace, a company that helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven data movement across their business, hires Paul Fitzpatrick as chief marketing and business development officer. Fitzpatrick, who previously served as chief business development officer at the company from 2017 to 2021, was most recently at Shopify, where he led the development of the company's enterprise partner ecosystem. He has also worked at IBM, Halogen Software and Cognos. "Paul brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of building strong brands and driving growth in the technology sector," said Solace president and CEO Denis King.

Frank Tanki

Versant, the recent Comcast spinoff that includes MSNBC, CNBC and other cable networks, has named Frank Tanki as CMO for entertainment and sports, and tabs Tom Clendenin to head marketing efforts for CNBC and MSNBC. Tanki most recently was founder of TNK Marketing, which worked with consumer, experiential and sports brands. Before that, he served as president of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, and held senior positions at Spike, TVLand, CMT and Nickelodeon. Clendenin previously was SVP and CMO for NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Before that he was SVP, marketing at CNBC. He has also served as SVP, marketing for Aeropostale and Gap Inc./Old Navy and VP, marketing at ESPN.