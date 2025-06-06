Jody Sunna

Philip Morris International promotes Jody Sunna to US chief communications officer, effective September 1. Sunna has held leadership roles at PMI since 2018, most recently serving as VP of global corporate communications. Before joining the company, she was EVP, consumer/lifestyle at Havas PR US. Sunna has also worked at Crenshaw Communications and ad agency Kelliher Samets Volk. In her new role, Sunna will lead corporate, regulatory, civil society, and category communications across PMI’s US operations, and serve as a member of the PMI US Senior Management Team. “Jody is a tenacious leader, collaborative partner, and staunch believer in our mission,” said PMI US CEO Stacey Kennedy.

(L-R) Alex Rosenwald, Adam Shaw

DCI Group hires Alex Rosenwald and Adam Shaw as directors. Rosenwald joins DCI from The Hill, where he served as director of communications. He previously held communications leadership positions at NewsNation DC, Hudson Institute, the Washington Examiner, The Weekly Standard, and Ricochet. Rosenwald specializes in strategic communications and media relationships. Shaw was previously a news editor and later a politics reporter at Fox News Digital. He has also worked for Breitbart News and Catholic News Service. Shaw has extensive experience in a range of policy issues including immigration, homeland security, European affairs, international diplomacy and the United Nations. DCI Group has also brought on eight account associates and made four promotions as the firm expands its domestic and international work.

Megan Imbres

Peloton Interactive brings on Megan Imbres as CMO, effective July 7. Imbes most recently served as managing director of Apple Marcom LA, the global marketing communications group responsible for the company’s services businesses. She was previously global head of brand marketing for Amazon Ads, and head of brand and content marketing for the mobile streaming startup Quibi, where she worked closely with founders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. She also served as director, product creative at Netflix. At Peloton, Imbres will oversee global brand and product marketing, growth marketing, creative, consumer insights, and member engagement, reporting to CEO Peter Stern. “Megan’s experience in growing direct-to-consumer subscription businesses, her creative instincts, and her track record of delivering culturally resonant campaigns will propel us on our path towards growth,” said Stern.