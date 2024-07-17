Bill Murray

Bill Murray, who had been with MikeWorldWide for 35 years (most recently as EVP/national director, public affairs), has passed away after a battle with cancer. Murray was 67.

In addition to managing MWW’s national public affairs department, Murray oversaw its CapitolEdge 50-State Public Affairs and Government Relations Network. He leveraged his expertise in issues management, crisis communications, coalition building, community affairs, grassroots and grasstops outreach, and media relations to support the agency’s initiatives in those areas.

He received numerous awards over the course of his career, including the Illuminator Award as a Force For Change from the Leading Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners in 2020; the 2019 NJBiz ICON Award; 2012 Public Affairs and Government Relations Professional of the Year from PRNews; and Public Affairs Professional of the Year for 2011 by Bulldog Star Awards.

“Bill was one of the earliest members of our MWW family. He helped put us on the map, especially in New Jersey, through his unmatched expertise in public affairs, policy, and politics,” said MikeWorldWide founder and CEO Michael Kempner. “More than anything, Bill believed in the power of relationships.”

Murray’s family is planning a celebration of his life, with the details to be shared when they become available.