Prosek Partners provided PR support for the United Arab Emirates’ national media office during the United Nations’ 18th Conference of State Parties on the rights of people with disabilities, held in New York from June 10-12.

The firm promoted a side event called “Empowering Inclusive Development through Disability-Inclusive Action and Partnership.”

That session was coordinated by the UAE’s UN mission and the “Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.”

Prosek prepared journalists to conduct one-on-one interviews with members of the UAE delegation, prepped spokespersons prior to the meetings, produced video clips, and monitored media coverage to correct any inaccuracies.

Its UAE team included managing directors Diana Estupinan (head of the Mideast/North Africa region), Deirdre Elias, Trevor Gibbons; VP Katherine Fox; and senior account executive Chandler Stearns.