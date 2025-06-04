Edward Knight

FTI Consulting has hired Edward Knight, who has more than 25 years investment banking experience, as a managing director in the M&A and activism practice in its strategic communications group.

London-based Knight worked in the UK mid-cap space at Investec, where he was managing director on the advisory unit, and Peel Hunt, where he headed the telecom, media and technology group.

He began his career on Merrill Lynch’s UK equity advisory team before moving to Morgan Stanley as founder of its UK corporate broking team.

At Morgan Stanley, Knight helped clients raise more than $10B in private equity in 2008, and worked with Shire on defense of its takeover from AbbieVie in 2024.

Knight joins FTI as clients are looking for specialist advice in an increasingly complex environment, noted Alex Le May, leader of the stratcomms unit’s M&A & activism operation.

Le May said Knight's experience will be critical as FTI supports clients to deliver on their M&A objectives, defend against shareholder activism, and strengthen their ability to deliver successful IPOs.