Matthew Barry

NANO Nuclear Energy, a nuclear energy and technology company, hires Matthew Barry as director of investor relations. Barry most recently served as manager of investor relations at global capital equipment supplier Veeco Instruments, where he developed an in-house investor targeting program. He previously worked at Deloitte, as well as investment banks H.C. Wainwright and Cowen and Company. At NANO Nuclear, Barry will lead the company’s efforts to connect with and inform its retail and institutional investor base and assist with all corporate communication initiatives. “His background in accounting, equity research and investor relations gives him a solid understanding of how public companies work and what their investor communities desire in terms of information and outreach,” said NANO Nuclear founder and chairman Jay Yu.

Lamia Pardo

MoneyGram, a global payments network, appoints Lamia Pardo as CMO. Pardo was most recently head of growth at HeliosX, a UK-based health tech company, where she launched multiple brands and helped drive an eightfold increase in revenue over three years. At MoneyGram, Pardo will lead global marketing across all channels and markets, with a focus on scaling customer acquisition, increasing retention and strengthening long-term loyalty. "In Lamia, we've found a standout marketing leader with a track record of building data-driven, customer-centric teams. Her forward-thinking approach and ability to align marketing strategy with scalable business impact will be a tremendous asset,” said MoneyGram CEO Anthony Soohoo.

Kim Mittag

Golin promotes Kim Mittag to U.S. head of influencer, a newly created role. Mittag has been with Golin since 2020 and was previously SVP, executive director, leading the influencer division of the agency’s Dallas office. Before coming to Golin, she was a VP at MML PR. In her new position, Mittag will lead the influencer group’s operations in the Americas. “Kim brings a wealth of experience and comes with an excellent track record for delivering forward thinking innovation and operational excellence to influencer marketing strategies,” said Golin co-president of North America Dawn Langeland.