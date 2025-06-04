Joele Frank handles strategic communications for At Home Group as the Dallas-based big box retailer declares Chapter 11 due to its struggles with a slowdown in consumer spending, and the specter of tariffs.

The restructuring will eliminate $2B in debt and provide a $200M infusion of new capital to the company's balance sheet.

CEO Brad Weston said Chapter 11 “represents a critical and positive advancement of our work to best position At Home for the future.”

The restructuring will “further equip us with opportunities to invest in our strategic initiatives and to continue fortifying our business for the long-term,” added Weston.

He took the At Home Group helm in May after serving as CEO of retailers Party City, which declared Chapter 11 last December, and Petco.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Meaghan Repko, Aaron Palash and Carly King represent At Home Group, which has 260 stores in 40 states.