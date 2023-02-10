Erik Hotmire

Erik Hotmire has rejoined the Securities and Exchange Commission as chief external affairs officer and director of the Office of Public Affairs.

He had served as senior advisor and chief spokesperson for then-SEC chair Christopher Cox, and senior advisor to the enforcement division from 2008 to 2010.

Most recently, Hotmire co-founded Watermark Strategies corporate communications and PA shop in Washington.

Earlier he did two-year stints at FGS Global as partner, and Teneo as senior managing director. Following his first SEC run, Hotmire spent nine years at Brunswick Group as a partner.

Paul Atkins, SEC chair, said he’s delighted that Hotmire has returned to the Commission “to provide his talents and experience to continue our meaningful outreach to those interested in our activities.”

Hotmire also worked in the Bush II White House as special assistant to the president and spokesperson for domestic policy matters.