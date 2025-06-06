WPP is integrating Symphony, TikTok’s generative AI tools, into WPP Open, its AI-enabled marketing platform. The collaboration gives WPP teams early access to TikTok’s innovations. Among the key features available to WPP clients are Symphony Digital Avatars, which allow WPP clients to use licensed and consensual, AI-generated representations of real people, and Global Reach, Local Impact, Symphony’s AI dubbing translation tool, which supports over 15 languages worldwide. "With TikTok's Symphony Suite, we're giving our creatives even more firepower to push boundaries and experiment for our clients, said WPP chief creative officer Rob Reilly.

David Zapata

Zapwater Communications founder and CEO David Zapata is appointed executive chair of the board of Travel Lifestyle Network, a global network of independent communications agencies specializing in the travel and lifestyle sectors. Zapata will work to foster increased synergy among member agencies and deliver enhanced value to clients through integrated communications and marketing initiatives. Also joining the TLN board of directors are Actimedia PR & Digital CEO Trupti Vasudev, representing Asia/Pacific); Marelle Communications (Canada) president Marilyne Levesque, representing the Americas; GroupExpression (France) co-founder Virginie Le Norgant, representing Europe. Additionally, TLN founder Hanna Kleber, chairwoman of The Kleber Group, continues to serve as Honorary Chair.

MAD Global Strategy opens an office in Charleston, WV. George Shalhoub, fundraiser for West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey, will join MAD Global as VP. MAD Global partner Jai Chabria served as chief strategist to Governor Morrisey’s winning campaign last November, and the firm has been working in West Virginia for five years. “From navigating West Virginia’s fast-moving political landscape to advancing policy goals that will shape the region, MAD Global is excited for what’s ahead,” said MAD Global CEO and founder Mike DuHaime.