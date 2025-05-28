Tier One Partners, a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing agency, launches websites for 24M Technologies, CAP Index and Sona Energy Solutions. Tier One will provide website copywriting and design for 24M, which offers battery manufacturing and product design technology. For crime analytics company CAP Index, the agency will develop a new logo design in addition to other design initiatives and website copywriting. Soma Energy Solutions, which specializes in custom energy solution will use Tier One for website design. The sites were created by Tier One’s Content Studio, a team of copywriters, editors, digital marketers, and graphic and UX/UI designers that serves as a one-stop shop for clients’ content and digital marketing needs. “Each of these sites showcases the client’s unique identity and is crafted to guide visitors, generate leads, and help drive business growth,” said Tier One SVP, content Ashley Tate.

MMGY is named website agency and TURNER comes on board as PR agency for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, which promotes Florida’s Monroe County, the Florida Keys and Key West as a global destination. MMGY will leverage its experience in building intuitive, conversion-oriented websites and integrated digital ecosystems to boost TDC’s online presence. TURNER will deliver media coverage and content for the Florida Keys in a push to build awareness, inspire travel and uniquely position each destination and experience. “Partnering with these industry-leading agencies marks a pivotal step in TDC’s commitment to transparency and meaningful transformation,” said Franker. “Their expertise will help us build deeper trust with our audiences and deliver a more authentic, forward-looking approach to promoting Monroe County,” said TDC President and CEO Kara Franker.

Perceptual Advisors, a Miami-based communications, brand strategy and public affairs firm, is named PR agency of record for wireless provider Consumer Cellular. Perceptual Advisors will work with the company on communications strategy, brand positioning and strategic media visibility to support its continued expansion. Consumer Cellular is leveraging their platform to expand into B2B with the launch of a turnkey mobile virtual network enabler offering, Enabler IQ. “We’re excited to partner with Perceptual Advisors. Their senior counsel, strategic discipline, and collaborative approach make them the right agency to help amplify our brand during a time of strong momentum,” said Consumer Cellular VP of marketing Carter Nance.