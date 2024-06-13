Vogel Group, a DC-headquartered government affairs and consulting firm, forms a strategic partnership with Montreal-based public affairs firm Boléro Stratégies. The alliance is focused on supporting organizations that want to establish, grow or defend their interests across the border, providing enhanced, integrated political and regulatory engagement capabilities in both countries. It aims to provide deeper understanding of bilateral issues, better anticipation of regulatory developments, and more effective advocacy with decision-makers in Canada and the US. "This collaboration allows us to offer American clients strategic insight into Canada's regulatory environment while providing Canadian clients with a powerful gateway to navigate the complex U.S. political and regulatory environment."

Matter Communications launches project-based offerings for B2C companies looking to increase brand awareness and visibility. The customizable solutions, each with an estimated three-to-five-month completion time, are designed for consumer brands. They include holiday gift guide outreach to top-tier media outlets; custom influencer campaigns; experiential press events; and tradeshow media relations strategies. “Our new project-based solutions will deliver impactful results for clients looking to build awareness and generate buzz for their products in a condensed timeframe,” said Matter general manager of public relations Anne Lines.

Katie Mitzner

Tucker/Hall, a Tampa-based PR and public affairs firm, opens a new office in Orlando. The new office, will led by firm VP Katie Mitzner, offers public relations services, strategic communications, public affairs strategy and crisis communications consulting. It joins existing Tucker/ Hall in Jacksonville and Tallahssee in addition to Tampa. Founded in 1990 by Jeff Tucker and Tom Hall, the firm works with Fortune 500 corporations, Florida-based fast-growing companies, nonprofits and government agencies.