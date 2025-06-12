Jalen Drummond

Lockheed Martin brings on Jalen Drummond, who held several roles in the White House during the first Trump administration, as vice president of corporate affairs and international communications, according to a report on Axios.

Drummond comes to Lockheed Martin from GoFundMe, where he served as head of global affairs & corporate communications.

His government posts included assistant White House press secretary, associate director at the Office of Communications, and special advisor to former HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Drummond has also worked as media relations director at Leidos.

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor with $64.6 billion in defense-related revenues in 2023.